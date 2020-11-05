The sad history of both the media and white Democrats to view such a diverse voting block — which ranges from Cubans who fled Communism to Mexicans who fled poverty to Texans who’ve been in America for generations — as a monolith led to a surprise when Trump over-performed with these voters. The Democrats need to calibrate their ideas to account for these differences and maybe center their pitch on economics more than immigration. But I also can’t help but wonder that if Republicans had a president who actually wooed all Hispanic voters instead of insulting some, we’d be talking about Trump’s second term right now.