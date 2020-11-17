Walter Wallace, Jr. was known during his life. He was known to his neighborhood. He was known to his treatment team at the West Philadelphia Consortium. He was known to his wife and children. He was known to his mother and father. He was known before he was cut down by 14 bullets. He was not a problem for institutions to neglect, evaluate, control, pity, solve, or revile. He was a full human being who deserved the space to grow, stumble, and thrive.