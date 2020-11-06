The attorney for the family of Walter Wallace Jr. on Friday criticized the Philadelphia Police Department for failing to follow through on recommendations made by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2015 that all officers be equipped with Tasers, saying the officers’ lack of non-lethal options during a confrontation with Wallace was among the systemic shortcomings that helped lead them to fire their guns.
Speaking at a news conference outside Philadelphia City Hall alongside Wallace’s relatives, attorney Shaka Johnson called for broad reforms in the Police Department and the city’s mental health services, saying improvements to police use-of-force policies and the way the city responds to mental health crises would be as meaningful to the family as the still-pending decision on whether or not to arrest the officers who shot him.
Johnson called for the officers to be fired, but added: “It’s not just about charging folks. This is about systemic change and shifting policy and making reform, so there’s not another Walter Wallace ever again in this city.”
The news conference came a day before Wallace’s funeral, and just days after the city released bodycam footage of his killing by officers Thomas Munz Jr. and Sean Matarazzo. Clergy members also spoke, as did Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, the New York man whose dying words, “I can’t breathe” during a July 2014 clash with police became an early milestone in the Black Lives Matter movement.
“I know the pain that they feel, and I know the pain that mother is feeling,” Carr said, referring to Wallace’s mother, Kathy Brant, who Johnson said needed to be hospitalized for health concerns on Tuesday.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Mayor Jim Kenney said earlier this week that the city and the department were working to expand a pilot program putting a behavioral health specialist into the police dispatch center to better evaluate calls for mental health concerns. Kenney also said the city was exploring options to boost funding for purchasing Tasers to more quickly equip all patrol officers.
Wallace was killed Oct. 26 after police responded to his family’s Locust Street home in the Cobbs Creek section after a series of 911 calls made by a sister, brother and neighbor who said the mentally ill man was assaulting his parents.
The dispatch recordings made public this week included no mention of Wallace’s mental health history, or the two times police had responded to calls of disturbances at the same address earlier that day.
When police arrived, Wallace came to the door holding a knife and walked from the home and toward the two officers, who repeatedly told him to drop the weapon before shooting him 14 times as he continued to advance toward them.
Family members believe the officers should have used Tasers to subdue Wallace, but Munz and Matarazzo did not have them. About a third of the city’s police force currently carries a Taser, according to the department.
