The two officers told Wallace Jr. to drop the knife, but he didn’t. His mother tried to grab her son and shield him from police as they had their guns drawn, witnesses said. She pleaded for police to put the guns down, and asked her son to drop the knife, but Wallace Jr. brushed her off, bystander video shows. He then walked around a car and as he slowly stepped toward officers, they both backed away and then fired a total of 14 times, police said Tuesday.