On the whole, I’d rather be in Boris’s battered Britain — despite the chaos of Brexit, with a great nation torn asunder since its disputed and possibly Russian-influenced vote in 2016 (ahem) to leave the European Union. And despite the abomination of Johnson — ruling a nation through the quirks of parliamentary government in which he was voted in by less than 1 percent of the public — essentially suspending Parliament and showing that Britain’s unwritten constitution may not be worth the paper it isn’t written on. And despite the Halloween fright of Johnson’s scheme to leave the EU on October 31 even if there’s no deal and the UK economy — and maybe the world’s — collapses.