After Cosby was charged with Constand’s sexual assault in 2015 (the same case Castor declined to prosecute in 2005), reporters wanted to get Castor’s reaction but he wasn’t talking so one intrepid reporter decided to try to track him down at his home. It’s something journalists do all the time in the course of doing our jobs but apparently it was the “first time in 30 years of public life” (his words) it had happened to Castor and he was not happy about it. He posted a warning on his public Facebook page, saying any reporter who went to his home without an invitation “quite literally takes his life into his own hands. The reporter will never know the danger he was in… So reporters, … never even consider coming to our house uninvited, especially on a work day when my wife is alone, except for Mr. Ruger.” (For those unfamiliar with guns, a Ruger is a firearm.)