With this mentality, the police were unprepared for the size and ferocity of the mob and had no apparent elevated security precautions in place, beyond barricades more suited for welcoming a grade-school class trip. They were quickly overrun at the Capitol by Trump’s rioters. There were also reports of officers allowing the mob in, or taking selfies with them. Other officers stood by helpless and understandably afraid as rioters scaled walls, broke glass, roamed offices, and vandalized the inner sanctum of our government. Though some police responded more aggressively inside the Capitol, for the most part the maskless rioters feared neither the police nor any consequences. In the end, most were permitted to walk out of the building without significant arrests after putting in a hard day’s work trying to destroy our government.