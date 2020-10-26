For example, in Pennsylvania, unions and their public school allies are fighting proposed Back on Track education grants, which would allocate some federal COVID-19 relief funds to lower-income parents struggling with increased education costs. In August, the Pennsylvania State Education Association president said the union would “absolutely” support giving funds to help families with new, unforeseen expenses in the COVID-19 era. “Any assistance that we can give those folks so their children can be successful would be important to have,” he said—but since private school students are also eligible, the union is now fighting the proposal.