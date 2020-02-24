From historic Lancaster Avenue to the heart of residential Germantown, Philadelphia’s black community has been and continues to be the foundation of many aspects of the distinct history, culture, and influence that keep our city on the map — not only in this nation but worldwide. The 2020 Census is about equity. Civic engagement is a powerful form of resistance in an environment that continues to suppress the voices of communities like ours. For an equitable future, we need every single member of the black community to be counted in the census.