In response to rising COVID cases, Mayor Kenney and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health recently announced a series of new restrictions on public and private activities titled, succinctly, “Safer at Home.” Among those new restrictions: prohibiting fans from gathering to attend Eagles games; prohibiting recreational activities and sports for youth, community groups, and schools; and limiting all outdoor gatherings to 10% occupancy or 10 persons per 1,000 square feet. These guidelines also prohibit food and beverages from being served at any outdoor gathering to ensure people can keep their masks on, while allowing outdoor dining at restaurants but only parties of four from the same household. These are restrictions that, based on my observations, are being ignored all around City Hall with the launch of Dilworth Park’s Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market and LOVE Park’s Christmas Village.