Critically, emergency grants are available to students 24/7 with Edquity, and Dallas colleges don’t have to further burden staff or faculty in order to help. These are tough times, and today’s students are warriors facing down the real price of college every day. We need to keep advocating for structural policy reforms that will prevent the unacceptable obstacles they face. In the meantime, we need to help them with as much creativity and resourcefulness as we can muster. From here on out, I plan to use every possible tool.