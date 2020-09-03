At some point, all of us will experience grief. For me, it started ten summers ago, my mother told me that she had ALS the weekend I graduated from law school. I moved back into my parents’ house and helped my dad care for her until she died the following summer. Less than a year and a half later, my father was diagnosed with cancer. He completed chemotherapy successfully, but the cancer came back and he passed away four years after my mother, on her birthday.