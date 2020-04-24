A majority of the 130 unionized workers at St. Monica Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, a nursing home in South Philadelphia that’s been hard hit by the coronavirus, voted Friday afternoon to authorize a strike.
The workers — a group of direct-care and service workers represented by District 1199c — say they’ve watched, horrified, as the nursing home has let health and safety fall to the wayside as the coronavirus spreads through the 180-bed facility.
- Short on staff because of COVID-19, a Montgomery County nursing home suddenly sends 37 seniors to the Lehigh Valley
- As one Philly-area nursing home endures 50 COVID-19 cases, leaders turn to data-driven solutions
- Activists say Pennsylvania’s critical-care guidelines discriminate against the disabled for COVID-19 care
By now, it’s a common refrain: All across the country, healthcare workers, along with other kinds of essential workers, have been sounding the alarm on unsafe working conditions ever since the pandemic began. Some, like Philly port workers and SEPTA workers, have walked off the job or threatened to, in order to get better safety precautions in place. But there haven’t been widespread strikes among medical workers, making the situation at St. Monica’s unique.
Sixteen residents have died of the coronavirus, said Elyse Ford, vice president of 1199c. Eight residents had been sent to the hospital.
“We’re losing people left and right,” said one nurse who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “That’s what’s killing us the most."
The nursing home only began isolating coronavirus patients this week, according to interviews with four workers and the union’s attorney, Ryan Hancock. But even now, they said, there are still residents who have tested positive who are sharing rooms with those who have not. Most rooms have two beds.
The workers say they lack the proper personal protective equipment. While nurses have N95 masks, service workers — those in dietary, laundry, and environmental service — only get surgical masks. The facility has been running so low on gowns that management told them Friday they’d have to start wearing trash bags, two nurses said.
The workers have also been working without a contract since April 1, and the union says that in March, after three bargaining sessions, management stopped responding to the union’s requests to bargain. The strike is technically over the employer’s failure to bargain, but Ford said health and safety is also a major concern for her members.
“It’s not that we want to strike," she said, “but at some point the employer has to realize that he has to be fair to our members.”
The soonest the workers would go on strike is in 10 days, as the union has to give a 10-day strike notice, as per labor law.
Twenty employees, of 15% of staff, have tested positive or are awaiting test results, Ford said. One worker, a 27-year veteran nurse, has been in the hospital for a week with the virus and is in intensive care, Hancock said.
St. Monica’s owner Charles-Edouard Gros and the facility’s attorney, David Jasinski, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Gros bought St. Monica’s, along with three other nursing homes, from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia in 2014. He turned the facilities into some of the most profitable nursing homes in the region through cutting staffing and taking on sicker patients, according to a 2018 Inquirer analysis. At the same time, federal regulators cited Gros’s four facilities 14 times for harming patients.
In the three years after he bought St. Monica’s, staffing was cut by 4% and acuity — which measures how serious patients’ ailments are — went up by 15%. In 2017, it was the fourth-most profitable nursing home in the region.
The facility received a one-star rating in 2019 from federal regulators, a number based on health inspections by state officials, staffing levels, and mostly self-reported quality measures.