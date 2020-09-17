It’s not that I don’t know we’re living in the darkest timeline. I feel sad and anxious about the state of the world every day. I have a long history of clinical depression, so it’s not always relentless cheer. And, as a working mom, I especially understand how hard it is to add more things to your plate. There’s so much pressure to get everything done and celebrating all of the things may not be realistic for everybody for so many reasons. But, for me, there’s something to be said for having things to look forward to, for making magic out of the everyday. It’s like the tail end of winter, when it’s still dark, cold, and gray, but you can smell the Easter lilies just around the corner. I think there’s a huge difference between slapping an artificial smile on and finding a light in the darkness.