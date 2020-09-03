I’m not a pumpkin spice zealot, but I do like it. I like things that taste good and are sweet, because I’m a human being. Pumpkin pie is good, and the taste of cardamom and cinnamon reminds me of fall. In an age where falls are becoming shorter and hotter, pumpkin spice is a nice reminder of the season between summer and winter. None of this should be controversial. It’s a small treat that is allowed to occupy space in the collective conscience for three months out of the year, like peppermint in the winter months or lemon meringue pie in the summer.