Next, consider the need for the government to step in. Every stockpiling decision is based on balancing the costs of having too much with the costs of having too little. For a hospital system, the cost of having too little PPE corresponds to the price premium it needs to pay when ordering the item during a crisis. But, this does not take into account the externality that a stock-out has on the safety of healthcare workers and the health of patients. These benefits are public goods, which should be paid for by taxes rather than by private capital.