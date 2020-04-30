I often felt that those cards didn’t represent me or the bereaved people I was writing to. That’s why three years ago I started a Philly-based greeting card company, with the talent of local illustrators who solved the problem of artless inventory, and a printer in Port Richmond who sourced silky and sturdy recycled card stock. I vowed that every card printed would be blank inside, with room for customization, just in case my sympathy doesn’t look like yours. (This past February, unaware of what turmoil March would bring, I sold Groundswell Greetings to a local small business, though I remain steadfast in my card philosophies.)