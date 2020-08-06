Providers across the country report that many clients’ mental health conditions and addictions have worsened during the pandemic due to isolation, fear about the illness developing in themselves and their loved ones, disruption to their treatment, and economic impacts of the crisis. Others are experiencing mental health and substance use disorders (SUDs) for the first time for the same reasons. New Jersey saw the greatest month-to-month increase in opioid overdose deaths in May, compared with all other months since January 2019, according to the Office of the New Jersey Coordinator for Addiction Responses and Enforcement Strategies.