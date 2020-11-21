Aggressive restrictions are no panacea either. For instance, the John Snow Memorandum invokes the need to protect the vulnerable with financial and social programs. But it stops there. There is no guidance about whether such programs should target the direct economic strain on low-income workers who cannot do their jobs remotely, or the indirect harms they face as a result of business closures (e.g., loss of health insurance) , or school closures (e.g., loss of a critical means for feeding and caring for their children). The Biden team must overcome these issues to achieve its express goals of listening to science and protecting high-risk individuals.