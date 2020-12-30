And Blacks and Latinos continue to bear the heaviest burden. Declared the “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander, America’s lock-em-up approach to crime illustrates how the U.S. consistently and grossly violates human rights and underscores why private profits and public health don’t mix. As many jails were forced to hold inmates who pre-pandemic would have been transferred to prison, we’ve seen uncontrolled coronavirus outbreaks seed their way back into communities. While some municipalities across the nation have scrambled to release people who couldn’t afford cash bail (a system that activists have long called a punishment for being poor), the virus had already been infecting people locked up at a rate almost quadruple that of the community.