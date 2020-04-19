Of course, this time the far-right has an incumbent president to lead the charge, and Trump is performing the task with an authoritarian heavy-handedness that makes the Kochs and McConnells of this world seem subtle. “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” or “LIBERATE VIRGINIA!” (with an added 2nd Amendment shout-out to the gun-toters of that former Rebel state) our commander-in-caps-lock tweeted as he watched the rallies, probably in his 11 a.m. bathrobe, on — where else? —Fo x News. It was a briefly shocking moment for those of us still naive enough to believe that inciting an anti-government rebellion is an impeachable offense. But Trump’s motive is clear. He won’t be reelected if voters focus on the credible news reports that thousands of Americans died needlessly because his White House ignored the scientists and the tough decisions for 70 days while the virus festered.