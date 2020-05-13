Still, I kept perspective: In terms of everyday challenges, this was not worse than my kid not being able to go to the playground. This was not worse than not being able to go to work and help people feel better by connecting in person. It was not worse than missing my family’s yearly trip to New Orleans. And it was definitely not worse than the thought of not putting my daughter on the bus to kindergarten in September because school still may not be in session. That day will require a warm, gluten-free baguette with real butter (cheat) and maybe a dozen gluten-free donuts and a large coffee. I will check ahead to make sure the shop is open that day.