Margaret Kuo’s (6 W. State St., Media, 610-892-0115; margaretkuo.com): Margaret Kuo, who was the pioneer for authentic Chinese cuisine in the suburbs (including the region’s best Peking duck and first examples of xiao long bao), is doing takeout and delivery from all three of her locations, including Wayne and Malvern (the Mandarin). Longtime Monk’s Cafe employee Felicia D’Ambrosio, however, who’s been staying with her father and stepmother in Media during the pandemic, also recommends Kuo’s consistently high quality sushi and sashimi, including the black pepper tuna roll and simple tuna avocado roll. Other Media favorites from D’Ambrosio include the borough’s pizzeria and beer garden standby, Pinocchio’s (get the Buffalo chicken cheesesteak), and Middle Eastern-themed Desert Rose for the sabich sandwich with amba and fried eggplant, and the chicken shawarma platter.