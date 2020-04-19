It did. She survived the cancer, and in 2006 she gave birth to a baby girl. Named Eve Helena, after our mother, she is believed to be the first baby to be born in the world from an embryo that had been screened for the BRCA genes that carry markers for cancer. Thanks to scientific advances in pre-implantation diagnosis, the persistence of Michigan geneticist Mark Hughes, and the fertility doctors and embryologists at Abington Hospital, we knew that my niece would not be at increased risk of battling the breast disease her mother had to fight. She was also safe from the ovarian cancer that had killed her grandmother and great-aunt when Eve was an infant.