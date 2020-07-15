My therapist once told me that her psychology community is referring to this pandemic as a collective trauma, one shared by the entire world. I can certainly see evidence of this in the microcosm of my own household. The isolation and disruption of routine have been hard on both of my girls, but especially my 7-year-old. Sometime in late March, after school had been closed for a couple of months, she began having trouble sleeping. When my husband and I asked her about it she said she was worried about me, and her grandparents, and even Beaker (the dog) getting COVID. She was scared of being the last person in the house awake — convinced that if she were alone something bad would happen. She often woke up several times a night, padding into our room and shaking us gently by the shoulders.