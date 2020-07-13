To reopen or not to reopen? That’s the question on the minds of parents and educators all over the country as schools wonder what the coronavirus pandemic effects will be in the fall. Philadelphia School District officials expect to release a plan this week. Like districts all over the country, they’re charting their own course in the absence of federal guidance. U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said last week that “Kids need to be back in school, and school leaders across the country need to be making plans to do just that.” Meanwhile, issues of safety are being balanced with a need for parents to get back to work and for students to resume more normal education, socialization, and development.