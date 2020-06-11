Because of how slow SEPTA was to act on keeping workers safe at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, TWU threatened a potential work stoppage just to get basic safety measures put in place. While SEPTA claimed the changes it eventually made were not in response to union demands, the agency only added these measures after TWU pushed. The measures, such as backdoor boarding and no onboard fare collection, improved safety for not only employees, but passengers too. SEPTA has also required riders to wear masks as of June 8, implemented some in-house testing procedures, and proposed a more thorough cleaning schedule. However, these measures came too late — and after many workers were already infected.