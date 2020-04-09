Deciding who receives lifesaving medical support is not an easy choice. They are tragic choices in any civilized society. But the reality is that we are in a new kind of war, and these triage choices will happen in the next few weeks across our nation. As doctors on the frontline face draconian decisions, the thinking is that guidelines will take the hard decision away from individual medical teams. But as we all move into these more isolated and reflective times, maybe it is fair to ask: “How do you measure a life?” If it is your loved one, despite their “survival rate” or a clinically defined “quality of life” that is passed over for a ventilator, how will you feel?