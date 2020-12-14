Of course children want their over sixty parents to avoid getting sick, but so do the over sixty parents, none of whom relish the prospect of dying alone on a ventilator. What is striking about this behavior is the way the children have moved, prematurely and unasked, into managerial and caretaking roles. I know a couple, otherwise quite sensible, who have not left their house for any reason, even a trip to the grocery store, since last March, because their children check up on them and get hysterical at the thought that they might do some reasonable activities, ones that show up on the approved lists daily: going to the grocery or pharmacy, going to necessary doctor’s appointments. This anxious, nearly phobic, behavior is purportedly for the benefit of the grandparents themselves who, it seems, have already been affected by the virus in ways that have left them demented, lacking in good judgment and unable to assess their own risks intelligently from day to day.