The overwhelming experiences of fighting against an invisible enemy that knows no boundaries — fear of infection with no known prevention and treatment — and viewing family members and close friends as a potential threat to one’s own health has generated an unprecedented stress for all. In addition, learning about horrible events such as patients dying a lonely death with no loved one at their bedside, the despair of their family, and the agony of frontline workers who find themselves helpless has spawned stressful experiences beyond the normal tolerance of humans.