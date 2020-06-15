Why should taxpayers fund cybers at the same rate as brick and mortar charters when the cyber charters have none of the expenses associated with buildings? I’ve spoken with several legislators from both parties who find this absurd and ridiculous. While districts statewide anticipate a $1 billion shortfall in local revenue for 2020-21, the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials (PASBO) estimates that charter and cyber tuition will increase by more than $200 million. Legislators could help by holding tuition level for the 20-21 school year.