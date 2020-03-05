But the biggest victors this week were not the candidates but the voters, who in many cases went to great lengths to ensure their voices were heard. The roar of democracy was loud in Rogers’ Texas, where voters did not allow the fact that predominantly GOP election officials have closed 750 polling places, many in black and brown neighborhoods, to deter them from casting ballots. And in California, where students at places like the UCLA campus endured more-than-2-hour lines (showing that Democrats aren’t that much better at running elections). In Nashville, raked on Monday night by tornadoes that killed at least 25 people, officials were stunned at a voter turnout that forced them to keep many polling places open until 10 p.m.