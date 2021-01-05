The Phillies don’t have a say if Dick Allen will ever be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. That’s left up to the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, whether to bestow on the late Allen the ultimate prize of “America’s National Pastime.” But the Phillies should immortalize Allen posthumously with a statue among other elites outside the ballpark, honoring his legacy as the team’s first Black baseball star—and as a broader cultural icon. This would speak volumes about the legacy of a man who endured some of the ugliest displays of racial hatred toward a Black athlete in the history of the city.