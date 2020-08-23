I finally made the difficult decision to flee the violence of my war-torn homeland of Syria when I realized that there was no longer hope of building a future there for my wife, son, and parents. It was a difficult road to get where I am today. The process of applying for refugee resettlement in the United States is extremely rigorous and drawn out. I know how lucky we are to be here in a place where people look out for one another, a place built on connections.