According to the National Center for Education Statistics, from 1980 to 2016 (the last year for which NCES reports data), inflation-adjusted per-pupil spending in public schools increased 91%. Over the course of four decades, we have just about doubled spending on public education. Per-student. After inflation. And that’s not because we have built campuses that rival those of small colleges (though in many cases, we have). Per-pupil, inflation-adjusted spending excluding physical plant (e.g. site maintenance) and equipment is up 86%.