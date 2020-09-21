All of us, as voters, have to acknowledge just how different this election will be. Some folks are hoping to stoke chaos, but chaos only takes hold when people are hit with something they didn’t expect. We can expect delays in the results. But we can also expect the United States to get it right because fair and secure elections are not partisan. Our country has always held elections and upheld the results, even in times of great crisis, like the Civil War, the Great Depression, and both World Wars. The media and our elected officials need to reassure voters that all is well when results aren’t immediately available. They must absolutely wait to name a winner until all votes are counted.