This was difficult, painstaking work. It took time and it took a lot of focus. I personally did it while my own father entered hospice care and then passed away. I kept working as hard as I could in order to do my part to turn the tide in our country. Our family hasn’t yet had a chance to hold a memorial service, but I know Dad would have approved. He would have been thrilled to see Pennsylvania turn blue and our neighborhood turn out overwhelmingly for Biden/Harris. If we truly believe these are life-and-death elections, we need to start treating them as such.