So how about this: The major news national outlets — the Associated Press, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Big 3 networks, CNN, MSNBC, and, yes, Fox News — should agree not to compete on election night, but to collaborate. In the weeks between now and Nov. 3, put their best data and election analysts together to come up with a solid set of standards and protocols to which they will all adhere. No one calls a state until they all agree to — even if that takes a few days.