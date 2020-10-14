I stopped voting during the 24 years I ran The Washington Post newsroom, as managing editor under Ben Bradlee and then as his successor as executive editor. Because I was the final decision-maker about what went into the newspaper and onto its website, including political coverage, I did not want to decide, even in my own mind, who should be president or hold any other public office. I wanted my mind to be open to all possibilities and all facts reported by our journalists. I believed that my open mind made it easier for me to direct aggressive reporting that held all kinds of politicians, officials, and institutions accountable to our readers.