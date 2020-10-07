So many important issues fight for center stage when we think about elections: housing, taxes, education, foreign policy. While mental health hardly ever receives the attention it deserves, you are already voting on mental health when you vote on other key issues. Just as our mood and mental wellness impact our day-to-day routines, so too does mental health connect to every aspect of our institutions—hospitals, schools, policing, to name a few—in this country. It is impossible to separate mental health issues from other issues that we consider when casting our ballots.