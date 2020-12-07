I have never heard a parent friend say they enjoy the Elf. They quietly curse Crackle, Sprinkle or Chumpy when they come out of storage and the nuisance of the magic they must manifest nightly for the month of December. They do it for their kids, which is admirable. But this year, when we must forgo our treasured Wanamaker light show and visit with St. Nick to stay well, let go of the traditions you have come to resent. You will create many other memories you all enjoy. You deserve a break in this dumpster fire of a year. Dump that Elf for yourself.