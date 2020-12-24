In Southeast, residents participating in community workshops said that even having lived in other places we might imagine as hotter than Philadelphia, such as Puerto Rico, Mexico, and the Philippines, the heat they experience now is different. It feels much hotter living in a neighborhood locked in asphalt. There are fewer opportunities for relief. A community garden that provides shade with a grass patch for laying down a blanket on hot days was cited as a welcome refuge from summer heat. For others, small home gardens with plants and a pergola could make a summer day outdoors “bearable.”