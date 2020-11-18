During your visit to this section of the city, sometimes known as North Delaware, immerse yourself in the area. If you enjoy spending time in nature, take a leisurely walk along the riverfront at Riverfront North Partnership in Holmesburg, a hike through the woods at Pennypack Park, or a bicycle ride on the trails surrounding and inside of Pennypack Park. If you’re interested in history, take a self-guided walking tour of Holmesburg, settled in 1682, or the King’s Highway, America’s oldest continuously used highway, now known as Frankford Avenue.