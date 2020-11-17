Good morning.

First: Philadelphia and New Jersey have both offered new restrictions on gatherings and business operations as coronavirus cases surge in the region.

Then: Courtroom losses have devastated President Donald Trump’s legal attempts to contest the election results in Pennsylvania. The suits haven’t provided any evidence of a vote being deliberately cast illegally.

And: One of President-elect Biden’s dogs will make history when the family moves into the White House in January.

New COVID-19 restrictions are deployed in Philly as city officials warn of the potential for more deaths

KIRSTEN BALDERAS/STAFF
Philadelphia announced it will shut down the following starting Friday (and through at least Jan. 1) due to the increasing spread of COVID-19:

New Jersey is tightening its rules on indoor and outdoor crowd numbers, officials announced yesterday, impacting potential Thanksgiving festivities scheduled for next week.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey officials both urged folks to keep Thanksgiving gatherings as small as possible. But, Pennsylvania has not yet made any official changes to its established statewide restrictions.

What you need to know today

Opinions

Signe Wilkinson
“Many of us breathed a sigh of relief when election results were called. But that sigh is accompanied by the grim knowledge that a ‘return to normal’ is not possible — and for most of us, ‘normal’ wasn’t livable, either. As we return to calls for ‘unity’ and ‘healing division,’ we remember that the more palatable politicians like Biden didn’t put food on our tables, either.” — writes Eric Jenkins, a Black activist in Philadelphia and member of Socialist Alternative, about the work still to be done in Philadelphia.

Your Daily Dose of | Top dogs

ASTRID RODRIGUES/STAFF
Meet Joe Biden’s German shepherds, who are "about to make the White House warm and furry again,” my colleague Alfred Lubrano writes. Major will become the first shelter animal to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. And 12-year-old Champ will join him in January.