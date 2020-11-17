“Many of us breathed a sigh of relief when election results were called. But that sigh is accompanied by the grim knowledge that a ‘return to normal’ is not possible — and for most of us, ‘normal’ wasn’t livable, either. As we return to calls for ‘unity’ and ‘healing division,’ we remember that the more palatable politicians like Biden didn’t put food on our tables, either.” — writes Eric Jenkins, a Black activist in Philadelphia and member of Socialist Alternative, about the work still to be done in Philadelphia.