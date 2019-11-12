“When schools are closed it is a burden for working parents, and this falls more on women than on men,” says Julie Kashen, Director of Women’s Economic Justice at The Century Foundation. Mothers, 70 percent of whom work, are usually the ones figuring out what to do with their children when school ends at 3 p.m. More than 11 million children have nowhere to go after school and are unsupervised, while another 19 million have parents who would love to enroll them in aftercare if it were available, according to the Afterschool Alliance, which also finds that 9 in 10 families who use aftercare like it.