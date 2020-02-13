Starting and growing a business is difficult, with many failing within three years. As a former small-business lender in North Philadelphia, entrepreneur, and attorney, I’ve seen that most businesses start small. For entrepreneurs of color, and for women, limited resources and networks make the path to success even more challenging. These complications make it difficult for these business owners to obtain credit based on the underwriting criteria of most banks. While those rules are set by regulators and market conditions, the result is the same for too many Philadelphians: limited access to capital to start or grow businesses.