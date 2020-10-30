The first time that I ran for office, I was under 30 years old. Despite my age and lack of political experience, I decided to run against an incumbent in Philadelphia’s city council. The incumbent won, but I did not let this loss dissuade me from pursuing a political career. Four years later, I ran for the same seat and won. Had I let my age and my first setback determine my ability to make change, I never would have become Philadelphia’s mayor. The energy and dedication of America’s younger generations has, and will continue to be, at the forefront of change in our country.