On the most basic level, people are working hard to suppress the vote. Suppression used to happen via bogus literacy tests and poll taxes employed to prevent Black citizens from voting in the South. These tactics have evolved to discriminatory tactics such as prohibiting incarcerated individuals from voting. Add a culture of calling “fake news” which has led to distrust of the media, and a global pandemic which has led to a constant sense of uncertainty and insecurity, and it could not be easier to dissuade someone from voting. But if your vote wasn’t important, if it wasn’t the first and most critical step to creating change in our neighborhoods and our nation, people afraid of your power wouldn’t work so hard to take it away from you.