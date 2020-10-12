Change is made by unity, not by passing the work on to others, nor by refusing to step up and speak out. In the world of advocacy, young people constantly face rejection. We are seen as unknowledgeable and naïve and overshadowed by adults in power. To move past those barriers, we rely on adult allies, and that allyship is symbiotic. Adults need the energy and excitement youth bring to the table. In exchange, we need the experience and stories of adults who have been fighting for equity their whole lives. To make lasting progress, we must understand our history from the mouths of those who lived it. It is crucial for adults in power to recognize the strength of youth, and for youth activists to listen to and work with adults.