When the looting ended, for example, Kenney immediately removed the statue of Frank Rizzo, Philadelphia’s influential 1970s-era mayor, from its place in front of Center City’s Municipal Services Building. The statue had been a source of contention for years. As detractors correctly note, Rizzo, when running for a failed third term, urged supporters to “vote white.” As police chief in 1970, Rizzo rounded up Black Panthers, ordering them to strip naked and stand against a wall. Throughout that period, Philadelphia’s police were at Rizzo’s beck and call. Police canvassed city streets, picking up anyone who aroused suspicion. One time, during an innocent stroll after midnight, I was the victim of a pick-up myself when the police mistakenly identified me as a suspect.